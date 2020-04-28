Kristin Cavallari Is Chic for Brunch in Miniskirt & Soaring Sandals in Throwback Pic

Amid quarantine, Kristin Cavallari is dreaming of brunch and bottomless mimosas.

The reality star, who announced over the weekend that she and husband Jay Cutler are getting a divorce, posed on her Uncommon James’ brand’s Instagram yesterday in a brunch-ready look.

Cavallari wore an ensemble in a chic muted color palette. She posed in a white blouse and a beige miniskirt, accenting the look with gold jewelry from her own brand.

For footwear, the cookbook author selected tan sandals set on a soaring stiletto heel. The open-toed footwear was perfect for showing off Cavallari’s pale pink pedicure.

When it comes to her personal wardrobe, Cavallari says she likes to keep her closet sparse.

“There’s not much in my closet that I’m emotionally attached to. I’m sort of the opposite of a hoarder, so I’m always getting rid of stuff. There’s nothing I love more,” the A-lister told FN in 2017.

Related Kristin Cavallari Pairs Her Sports Bra + Camo Leggings With Unconventional Cut-Out Sneakers Kristin Cavallari's Leather Leggings & Alexander McQueen Kicks Make for a Chic Off-Duty Look Kristin Cavallari Bolsters Her Cropped T-Shirt & Leggings Workout Look With Her Go-To Sneakers

With regard to shoes, the actress loves her heels — she told FN it’s “always” heels over flats — and has worn pairs from the likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman in recent “Very Cavallari” episodes. Nonetheless, these days, the “Laguna Beach” alum’s wardrobe includes plenty of sneakers. For recent workouts, Cavallari has chosen Vionic shoes several times. In particular, she has worn the Vionic Alaina and Vionic Giselle silhouettes.

Cavallari and Cutler have been together for a decade and were married for seven years. The duo share three children, and Cavallari is seeking primary custody in their divorce.

Click through the gallery for a look at Kristin Cavallari’s 2017 FN cover shoot.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.