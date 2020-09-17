Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Pull-Up Skills in a Sleek Crop Top, Leggings & Sneakers

Kristin Cavallari is back on her workout grind and showing off some impressive results for proof.

The “Laguna Beach” alumna demonstrated her pull-up capabilities with an at-home workout yesterday in a video taken by her son Camden, 8. In the clip, Cavallari put her arms to the test in a black crop top and matching full-length leggings.

Nowadays, Cavallari’s typical everyday ensembles include layers of athleisure and footwear from one brand in particular: Vionic. She often favors the brand’s $130 Giselle style featuring a standout cut-out top, mesh uppers and a multifaceted lacing system. She previously has sported the Alaina silhouette as well with its neoprene and knit fabric uppers. Finished with adjustable bungee laces, the shoes retail on Vionicshoes.com for $120.