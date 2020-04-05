Kristin Cavallari Bolsters Her Cropped T-Shirt & Leggings Workout Look With Her Go-To Sneakers

Kristin Cavallari may be in quarantine, but that doesn’t mean she’s sacrificing her workout routine.

The 33-year-old reality star turned fashion designer went for a sleek, monochromatic gym look in a video posted to her Instagram account on Sunday. She sported a cropped black tank top with capri-style leggings.

On her feet, Cavallari wore the Vionic Alaina. The sporty sneakers have neoprene and knit fabric uppers. Additionally, they boast adjustable bungees with toggle closure, a removable cushioned footbed and a durable rubber outsole. The shoes retail on Vionic.com for $120.

“SUNDAY | workout by @risemovement choreography by me and @justinanderson,” Cavallari captioned her Instagram post. In her video, the “Very Cavallari” star can be seen doing a series of workout moves, including push-ups, lunges and more.

The Vionic Alaina appears to be a favorite of Cavallari’s these days. The “Laguna Beach” alum wore the same shoes in an April 1 Instagram post. She teamed them with a Lululemon workout look including a tank top, sports bra and blush leggings.

While the actress wasn’t clad in one of her own designs, she is involved in the shoe space with her Kristin Cavallari by Chinese Laundry footwear brand.

“All my collections are similar in that I want them to be effortless; I want my shoes to make your outfit,” Cavallari told FN in 2017. “When I’m running around with my kids, I tend to go for the shoes that are more comfortable. That’s why I’ve been designing more flats.”

Below, we’ve rounded up some sneakers that offer a look that’s similar to Cavallari’s Vionic Alaina shoes, in case your size is not currently in stock.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Lite Racer, $32 to $133.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Nike Roshe One, $50.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Brooks Revel 3, $100.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

