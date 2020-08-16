Kristin Cavallari Masters Chic Mom Styling in Classic Leggings & Metallic Kicks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari spent her Saturday taking her kids to the Nashville Zoo for an adventurous afternoon.

As the “Laguna Beach” alumna joined her three kids in feeding giraffes and exploring the grounds, she went with a mom-chic look that teamed a black tank with classic leggings, a tied sweater and a faded ball cap.

The group coordinated for the event by all wearing matching footwear as well from APL.

Kristin Cavallari takes the kids to the Nashville Zoo, Aug. 14. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

The APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) TechLoom Bliss sneaker features a slip-on design with a milled satin elastic strap to keep the foot locked in. The style is then cushioned with the brand’s signature lightweight Propelium midsole, designed to provide a maximum return on energy with every step. Finally, for traction, the design finishes off with a durable rubber outsole that includes a forefoot crash pad. For women, the sneaker retails for $200 while kids’ sizes go for $99 at APL.com.

Related Rebel Wilson's Cinched Yellow Dress & Nude Pumps Are a Chic Summer Wedding Look Doutzen Kroes Wears the Shirt of the Summer With Denim Cutoffs & the Chunkiest Sneakers Vanessa Hudgens Twerks in a Sports Bra, Bold Leggings & White Sneakers at the Gym

APL TechLoom Bliss sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of APL

Watch on FN

In addition to APL sneakers, Cavallari’s typical everyday ensembles include layers of athleisure and footwear from one brand in particular: Vionic. She often favors the brand’s $130 Giselle style featuring a standout cut-out top, mesh uppers and a multifaceted lacing system. She previously has modeled the Alaina silhouette as well with its neoprene and knit fabric uppers. Topped off with adjustable bungee laces, the shoes retail on Vionicshoes.com for $120.

Vionic Giselle sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vionic

As for her shoes, the 33-year-old usually favors towering stilettos for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, including styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman, could be seen in her former television series “Very Cavallari.”

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

Click through the gallery to find even more of Kristin Cavallari’s best off-duty style.