Kristin Cavallari’s Leather Leggings, Furry Vest & Sleek Boots Elevate Snow Day Style

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

Kristin Cavallari’s cold-weather attire may be a bit more glam than your average snowsuit.

Taking to Instagram to welcome the first dusting of the season, the “Laguna Beach” alumna enjoyed the snow day in Nashville this morning in a chic ensemble. Her outfit included a cozy long-sleeve tee layered with a furry cropped vest and sleek leather leggings.

To top off the outfit, Cavallari slipped on a set of suede pointed-toe booties; the heeled style came adorned with contrasting leather straps across the uppers.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Cavallari’s case, leggings, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

Whether they’re leather or not, leggings are a staple in Kristin Cavallari’s everyday rotation. The star opts for classic black pairs more often than not for her off-duty and workout ensembles, pairing them with flat footwear from Vionic and Sorel amongst other more comfortable and wallet-friendly brands.

When it comes to dressier footwear, the 33-year-old star usually prefers teetering stilettos for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and, of course, Stuart Weitzman could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.”

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Kristin Cavallari’s best off-duty ensembles throughout her years in the spotlight.

