Kristin Cavallari’s Leather Leggings & Alexander McQueen Kicks Make for a Chic Off-Duty Look

Kristin Cavallari has the coolest off-duty style.
Like the rest of us, the reality star turned fashion designer is staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Cavallari’s brand, Uncommon James, shared a photo of the actress to Instagram yesterday wearing a slick, stylish black-and-white look.
The “Laguna Beach” alum posed in a black turtleneck sweater with cut-out shoulders and black leather leggings. She accessorized with a black-and-white quilted leather Chanel handbag as well as Uncommon James Nomad earrings, which sell for $52 on the company’s website.
For footwear, Cavallari selected Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers in an all-white colorway. As the chunky sneaker trend continues to reign, the McQueen kicks offer a sleek take, with a smooth leather upper, a gold stamped logo at the heel and a wavy, exaggerated sole. The shoes are available for purchase on Net-a-Porter.com with a $490 price tag.
Cavallari isn’t the only celebrity fan of Alexander McQueen’s oversize sole sneakers. The height-boosting kicks have found their way onto the feet of such stars as Katie Holmes, Nick Jonas and Jennifer Lopez.
While Alexander McQueen’s platform sneakers come at a designer price point, we’ve rounded up some more accessibly priced options below that offer a similar look.
