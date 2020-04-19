Kristin Cavallari’s Leather Leggings & Alexander McQueen Kicks Make for a Chic Off-Duty Look

Kristin Cavallari has the coolest off-duty style.

Like the rest of us, the reality star turned fashion designer is staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Cavallari’s brand, Uncommon James, shared a photo of the actress to Instagram yesterday wearing a slick, stylish black-and-white look.

The “Laguna Beach” alum posed in a black turtleneck sweater with cut-out shoulders and black leather leggings. She accessorized with a black-and-white quilted leather Chanel handbag as well as Uncommon James Nomad earrings, which sell for $52 on the company’s website.

For footwear, Cavallari selected Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers in an all-white colorway. As the chunky sneaker trend continues to reign, the McQueen kicks offer a sleek take, with a smooth leather upper, a gold stamped logo at the heel and a wavy, exaggerated sole. The shoes are available for purchase on Net-a-Porter.com with a $490 price tag.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Related Kristin Cavallari Bolsters Her Cropped T-Shirt & Leggings Workout Look With Her Go-To Sneakers Kristin Cavallari's Sports Bra, Blush Leggings + Vionic Sneakers Are the Chicest Workout Look J-Lo Pairs Mom Jeans With Her Favorite Designer Sneakers in 'Thanks A Million' Trailer

Cavallari isn’t the only celebrity fan of Alexander McQueen’s oversize sole sneakers. The height-boosting kicks have found their way onto the feet of such stars as Katie Holmes, Nick Jonas and Jennifer Lopez.

Katie Holmes steps out in New York on March 27, 2019 in a denim ensemble and Alexander McQueen sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

Nick Jonas wears Alexander McQueen sneakers in Milan on Valentine’s Day, 2020. CREDIT: Mimmo Carriero/Rex Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez in skinny jeans and Alexander McQueen sneakers in Miami on May 29, 2019. CREDIT: Splash

While Alexander McQueen’s platform sneakers come at a designer price point, we’ve rounded up some more accessibly priced options below that offer a similar look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Bertie Sneakers, $25 to $113.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: BP. Sonny Sneaker, $42 (was $70).

CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Koio Platform Bianco Sneaker, $198 (was $248).

Click through the gallery to see photos from Kristin Cavallari’s 2017 FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Kristin Cavallari Bolsters Her Cropped T-Shirt & Leggings Workout Look With Her Go-To Sneakers

Kristin Cavallari’s Sports Bra, Blush Leggings + Vionic Sneakers Are the Chicest Workout Look

Kristin Cavallari Sparkles in Sequined Gown With White Pumps + More Golden Globes Arrivals