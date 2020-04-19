Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kristin Cavallari’s Leather Leggings & Alexander McQueen Kicks Make for a Chic Off-Duty Look

By Ella Chochrek
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari has the coolest off-duty style.

Like the rest of us, the reality star turned fashion designer is staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic. But Cavallari’s brand, Uncommon James, shared a photo of the actress to Instagram yesterday wearing a slick, stylish black-and-white look.

Off-duty looks for the girl on-the-go

The “Laguna Beach” alum posed in a black turtleneck sweater with cut-out shoulders and black leather leggings. She accessorized with a black-and-white quilted leather Chanel handbag as well as Uncommon James Nomad earrings, which sell for $52 on the company’s website.

For footwear, Cavallari selected Alexander McQueen oversize sole sneakers in an all-white colorway. As the chunky sneaker trend continues to reign, the McQueen kicks offer a sleek take, with a smooth leather upper, a gold stamped logo at the heel and a wavy, exaggerated sole. The shoes are available for purchase on Net-a-Porter.com with a $490 price tag.

Alexander McQueen
CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Buy: Alexander McQueen Chunky Sneakers $490
Cavallari isn’t the only celebrity fan of Alexander McQueen’s oversize sole sneakers. The height-boosting kicks have found their way onto the feet of such stars as Katie Holmes, Nick Jonas and Jennifer Lopez.

katie holmes, denim, white sneakers, chanel, new york
Katie Holmes steps out in New York on March 27, 2019 in a denim ensemble and Alexander McQueen sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash
nick jonas, priyanka, milan, blue, alexander mcqueen
Nick Jonas wears Alexander McQueen sneakers in Milan on Valentine’s Day, 2020.
CREDIT: Mimmo Carriero/Rex Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez, turtleneck sweater, skinny jeans, alexander mcqueen sneakers, celebrity style, tom ford sunglasses, valentino purse, ponytail, dresses down for a casual brunch at a Miami cafe with beau Alex Rodriguez before hopping into their customized Jeep. The Hollywood couple were spotted leaving Green Street Cafe, in Coconut Grove, on Wednesday (may 29). JLo wore sneakers and jeans for the outing, with a long sleeved top despite outdoor temperatures soaring to 80 degrees. She finished off the pared down 'Jenny from the Block' look with a pair of her trademark large gold hoop earrings personalized with 'Jennifer' on the inside curve.Pictured: Jennifer LopezRef: SPL5094095 290519 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: AM / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Jennifer Lopez in skinny jeans and Alexander McQueen sneakers in Miami on May 29, 2019.
CREDIT: Splash

While Alexander McQueen’s platform sneakers come at a designer price point, we’ve rounded up some more accessibly priced options below that offer a similar look.

Steve Madden Bertie Sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Bertie Sneakers, $25 to $113.

 

Sonny Sneaker BP.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: BP. Sonny Sneaker, $42 (was $70).

Koio PLATFORM BIANCO
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To Buy: Koio Platform Bianco Sneaker, $198 (was $248).

Click through the gallery to see photos from Kristin Cavallari’s 2017 FN cover shoot.

