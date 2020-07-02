Kristin Cavallari Does an Edgy Photoshoot in a Backless Metallic Dress That Matches Her Jewelry Line

Kristin Cavallari posed for her Uncommon James jewelry brand today in one of her most daring looks to date.

Posing on a scenic terrace, the “Laguna Beach” alumna strategically showed off her new $62 square earrings and $42 gold bracelet matched to a standout metallic tie-back skirt. The ruched tiered design dipped low in a backless silhouette in a floor-sweeping dramatic finish; the media personality then went topless to finish off the bold look.

Cavallari founded Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75; she also has Little James Clothing line for children.

In the photo posted to her Instagram Story in June, Cavallari was a bronzed beauty for the brand’s newest collection in a one-shoulder white cut-out bathing suit that resembles a $250 design from Haight. She accessorized with a $68 layered gold necklace and $52 chain-loop earrings, also adding in a few matching gold rings as well for a finishing touch. Kristin Cavallari models pieces from her new Uncommon James collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

Nowadays, Cavallari’s typical everyday ensembles include layers of athleisure and footwear from one brand in particular: Vionic. She often favors the brand’s $130 Giselle style featuring a standout cut-out top, mesh uppers and a multifaceted lacing system. She previously has sported the Alaina silhouette as well with its neoprene and knit fabric uppers. Finished with adjustable bungee laces, the shoes retail on Vionicshoes.com for $120. Vionic Giselle sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vionic

When she isn’t in her workout gear, the 33-year-old favors towering stilettos — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, including styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman, could be seen in her former television series “Very Cavallari.” Though she went barefoot for her latest photo shoot, the 33-year-old has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years.

Recreate Kristin Cavallari’s look at home with these backless metallic dresses.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nasty Gal

To Buy: Nasty Gal Satin Dress, $41 (was $90).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

To Buy: Likely Ivy Tiered Dress, $395.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

To Buy: Aidan by Aidan Mattox Halter Dress, $277 (was $395).

