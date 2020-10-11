Kristin Cavallari’s ‘Basic’ Fall Look Includes Leggings, a Beanie & Wild Hiking Boots

Kristin Cavallari broke out what she deemed a “basic” fall look today as she explored the great outdoors.

The “Laguna Beach” alumna made her way across the country after a road trip with her girls on Saturday, heading to a scenic spot where the leaves are already turning. The media personality took a moment to pose in front of the foliage this afternoon in a mustard yellow crewneck sweatshirt and black full-length leggings, accessorized with a slouchy beanie.

As for shoes, Cavallari kicked her feet around in the leaves with a little help from Sorel. The brand’s Kinetic Conquest bootie features a hiking-inspired silhouette with sneaker-style accents, all atop a unique zig-zag outsole. Made with waterproof suede and leather, the style keeps toes dry and also toasty thanks to an added microfleece insulated lining.

Select sizes of the Kinetic Conquest bootie in the star’s choice of a tan and red colorway are still available at Belk for $165 with more sizing shoppable courtesy of Saks in an all-black iteration.

Sorel Kinetic Conquest booties. CREDIT: Courtesy of Belk

The mom of three previously wore the footwear style at the beginning of October as she finally welcomed in “beanie weather.” That time, the boots came teamed with leggings and an army-inspired jacket.

When it comes to footwear, though, the 33-year-old usually prefers teetering stilettos for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.”

