Kristin Cavallari’s Strapless Minidress & Designer Heels Give Major Vacation Style Inspiration

Kristin Cavallari gave major vacation style inspiration with her latest beachside look this week.

Sharing a glimpse into her tropical trip this afternoon, the “Very Cavallari” alumna brought out her colorful side in a floral strapless design with a sweetheart neckline, ruched bodice and a belted finish.

She accented the number with her favorite nude thin-strap sandals.

The pair resembles one of Cavallari’s go-to silhouettes from Stuart Weitzman, the Nudistsong sandal. The pair comes set atop an impressive 4.15-inch stiletto heel, accented by securing straps across the ankle and toe. While the neutral hue and easy to pair design draw you in, its the cushioned insole that keeps stars like Cavallari and more coming back to this classic design time and time again. You can find similar colorways to the media personality’s nude Nudistsong sandals for $400 at Net-a-Porter.

Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Earlier on her trip, Cavallari showed off a very different choice of footwear for an afternoon spent in the sun. Matching a black bikini to a ruffled coverup and wide-brim hat, the “Laguna Beach” star finished off the monochromatic ensemble with slides from APL. These casual pool-ready shoes are not your typical off-duty sandals, though. The Big Logo TechLoom includes a soft strap and a textured footbed designed to massage your soles with every step; the pairs retail for $100 at AthleticPropulsionLabs.com.

When it comes to footwear, though the 33-year-old usually prefers teetering stilettos for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, highlighting styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman, of course, could be seen in her former TV series “Very Cavallari.”

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and created her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

