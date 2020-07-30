Kristin Cavallari’s Crop Top, Tie-Dye Skirt & Naked Sandals Give Off Major Summer Vibes

Kristin Cavallari continued her week of outfits with a summer-ready look for Wednesday.

The “Laguna Beach” alumna is turning her Instagram into a glimpse at her closet with an outfit post for every day of this week; for yesterday’s look, it was an ever-chic combination of a ribbed nude crop top from Free People (similar designs retail for $20) with a flowy skirt from Alix NYC. The Gotham tie-dye number from the brand includes a high-leg slit and a retail price of $325 at Revolve.com.

On her feet, the Uncommon James founder broke out one of her favorite sandal designs from Stuart Weitzman.

The Nudistsong sandal features a slimmer design for a barely-there appearance in a tone that blends right into Cavallari’s skin; it comes set atop a 4.15-inch stiletto heel with an adjustable ankle strap for a secured fit. The brand offers the pairs in a similar nude shade for $398 on its website.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Her look for Tuesday brought a pop of color with an unmissable orange from ALC; an Intermix exclusive, the romper originally retailed for just under $500 but has since sold out. She paired the plunging number to wallet-friendly architectural heels from Steve Madden, featuring a pyramid-shaped heel topped off with asymmetrical straps. While style is sold out in Cavallari’s choice of an all-white colorway, you can still find the silhouette in a mint green and black combination on the brand’s website retailing for $101.

The week started with her all-black look from Monday. The outfit included paper-bag pants from Amanda Uprichard (similar designs retail for $146 from Revolve) along with an Eres black mesh cutout bodysuit, a Rolex watch and jewelry from her Uncommon James line.

On her feet, Cavallari continued the monochromatic look with her choice of Gianvito Rossi heels. The Portofino sandals from the brand boast a 4-inch stiletto heel with a cross-toe strap and a matching adjustable wrap around the ankle. Made with smooth suede uppers and a stabilizing heel counter, the classic open-toe style retails for $815 and is available at Net-a-Porter.com.

As for her shoes, the 33-year-old usually favors towering stilettos for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, including styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman, could be seen in her former television series “Very Cavallari.”

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

Give your go at Kristin Cavallari’s nude sandal style with these affordable twists on her strappy pick.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Kristin Cavallari’s street style evolution.

