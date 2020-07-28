Kristin Cavallari’s Mesh Bodysuit, Paper-Bag Pants & Stiletto Sandals Kick Off a ‘Week of Outfits’

Kristin Cavallari kicked off a week of stylish outfits with the chicest summer jumpsuit.

The “Laguna Beach” alumna is sharing a glimpse into her everyday style on social media and started with her all-black look from Monday. The outfit included paper-bag pants from Amanda Uprichard (similar designs retail for $146 from Revolve) along with an Eres black mesh cutout bodysuit, a Rolex watch and jewelry from her Uncommon James line.

On her feet, Cavallari continued the monochromatic look with her choice of Gianvito Rossi heels.

The Portofino sandals from the brand boast a 4-inch stiletto heel with a cross-toe strap and a matching adjustable wrap around the ankle. Made with smooth suede uppers and a stabilizing heel counter, the classic open-toe style retails for $815 and is available at Net-a-Porter.com.

Gianvito Rossi Portofino 105 suede sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Watch on FN

As for her shoes, the 33-year-old usually favors towering stilettos for her formal occasions — she told FN in 2017 it’s “always” heels over flats. Her collection, including styles from likes of Gianvito Rossi, Prada and Stuart Weitzman, could be seen in her former television series “Very Cavallari.”

When she is not heading out for a night on the town, Cavallari’s typical everyday ensembles include layers of athleisure and footwear from one brand in particular: Vionic. She often favors the label’s $130 Giselle style featuring a standout cut-out top, atypical mesh uppers and a multifaceted lacing system.

Vionic Giselle sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vionic

Beyond both red carpet looks and her off-duty trends, Cavallari also has longtime ties to the footwear and fashion industries. She became a brand ambassador for Chinese Laundry in 2012 and designed her own collection with the brand for several years. She also founded her own accessories brand Uncommon James in 2017, with jewelry retailing for under $75, and has her Little James Clothing line for children.

Get Kristin Cavallari’s chic shoe style at a more affordable price with these perfect alternatives — plus they’re all marked down on sale now.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Sam Edelman Ariella Sandals, $55 (was $72).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Vince Camuto Balinda Sandals, $40 (was $119).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Naturalizer Leah Sandals, $51 (was $79).

Click through the gallery to find more of Kristin Cavallari’s best off-duty looks.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.