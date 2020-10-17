Kristin Cavallari Wears Big-Toe Strappy Sandals With a Monochrome Look

On Friday, Kristin Cavallari went back to the basics with this monochrome ensemble that transitions perfectly from the workday to the weekend.

The Uncommon James founder wore a fitted black turtleneck with long sleeves paired with a tailored, straight-cut black mini skirt. It features a belt detail with silver hardware along the hipline. While it remains unclear whether these are two separate pieces, the sleek silhouettes make the outfit appear as the perfect little black dress to wear throughout the colder months.

She accessorized the minimalist look with earrings from her own collection. For footwear, “The Hills” alumna opted for black big toe sandals. The shoes feature a leather construction with side strap detailing, a flat sole, and a wrap-around ankle strap. appear to be strikingly similar to the nearly sold-out Reid sandals from Tibi, which are currently on sale for $119.

Stars including Kourtney Kardashian and Alessandra Ambrosio also are frequently spotted wearing this footwear silhouette.

Watch on FN

This sighting comes on the heels of the former Laguna Beach star styling her Sorel Kinetic Conquest Boots. The brand arguably is making some of the trendiest cold weather boot options for the season with other celebrities, including Katie Holmes, wearing a similar silhouette.

To add a strappy element to your future ensembles, shop similar options below.

To Buy: Jessica Simpson Ivelle Sandal, $72

To Buy: Allegra K Lace-Up Sandals, $31.

To Buy: Vince Edris Leather Sandal, $123.

Click through this gallery to see Kristin Cavallari’s street style evolution throughout the years.