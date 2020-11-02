×
Kristin Cavallari Pairs Cozy Pink Unicorn Costume With Platform White Sneakers For Halloween Family Photo

By Elisa Lewittes
Kristin Cavallari’s chic mom style translates into her Halloween ensemble.

While co-parenting for the holiday, the Uncommon James founder looked on the bright side with her costume this year. She chose a cozy pink unicorn onesie with a hood and satin-like patch across the chest.

The “Laguna Beach” alumna elevated this pajama-inspired outfit with a pair of timeless platform white sneakers.

Halloween 2020

Her footwear choice appears strikingly similar to the Alexander McQueen Pelle lace-up sneakers. These shoes feature a leather upper construction with a rounded toe, lace-up vamp, a 1.5-inch platform and a rubber sole. They retail for $540 and are available for purchase on saksfifthavenue.com.

Off-duty looks for the girl on-the-go

Back in April 2020, Cavallari wore a similar pair of sneakers from the designer and teamed them with a black cut-out knit turtleneck and leather leggings.

The former “The Hills” star continues to show that her go-to daytime outfits often alternate between minimalist black-and-white ensembles and knits styled with sophisticated everyday footwear.

PRESS DAY! #TrueComfort

For a press day for her new cookbook, “True Comfort,” this past September, the entrepreneur opted for coordinated separates from Staud, worn with her beloved Stuart Weitzman sandals.

Lately, as the weather gas gotten colder, her Sorel Kinetic Conquest lace-up boots appear her go-to shoe this season.

Basic

Last month, she paired these hiking-inspired boots with several outfits, including a mustard yellow sweater from Agolde, paired with black leggings and a beanie. She also wore them with a lightweight jacket from Sanctuary featuring patchwork embellishments, teamed it with a white T-shirt, leggings and a similar beanie.

To refine your shoe wardrobe this season, shop similar white sneaker styles below.

Soludos-Ibiza-Sneaker

To Buy: Soludos Ibiza Platform Sneaker, $140.

Vans-Old-Skool-Platform-Sneaker

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker, $70.

Converse-Chuck-Taylor-Life-Sneaker

To Buy: Converse Chuck Taylor Lift Sneakers, $90.

Click through this gallery to see how Kristin Cavallari’s street style has evolved over the years. 

