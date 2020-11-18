Kristen Stewart Swaps Her Designer Duds & Stilettos For Ripped Jeans & Adidas

Kristen Stewart arrived at the socially distanced premiere of her Hulu Original film, “Happiest Season,” last night in glam style.

The actress walked the red carpet in a Chanel tweed set complete with an embellished-collared top and a coordinating mini skirt. She then kept safe in a Re/done face mask that sent a clear message: “Love Wins.:

Kristen Stewart arrives at the “Happiest Season” premiere in Los Angeles, Nov. 17. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

Kristen Stewart arrives at the “Happiest Season” premiere in Los Angeles, Nov. 17. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

A closer view of Kristen Stewart’s heels. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

On her feet, Stewart boosted her ensemble with surprisingly sustainable heels from Aera, a New York-based vegan footwear label. The Olivia pumps feature black suede-effect uppers with a rounded vamp, pointed-toe front and a 3.75-inch stiletto heel. You can shop the eco-friendly style for $325 at AeraNewYork.com.

Aera New York Olivia vegan pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aera

After the red carpet, Stewart made an unexpected yet relatable switch from her design set and towering heels into an out that provided a bit more comfort. The “Twilight” alumna’s second ensemble of the evening layered a green bomber jacket over a relaxed white T-shirt and ripped skinny jeans. To ease her step, the actress also swapped her heels for skate-style sneakers courtesy of Adidas.

The Three Stripes’ Gazelle kicks featuring contrasting black and white paneling with an $80 price tag at Adidas.com.

Kristen Stewart takes the stage at the “Happiest Season” premiere in Los Angeles, Nov. 17. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for PMC

As for Stewart herself, the American star’s style can be considered a twist on punky edge, oftentimes opting for darker pieces from brands such as Dr. Martens, Vans, Malone Souliers and Thom Browne amongst other major labels. Dipping her toes into the high fashion world, she signed on as an ambassador for Chanel beauty in 2016 and has since appeared in a series of ad campaigns for the brand on top of continuously sitting front row at all the label’s runway shows.

