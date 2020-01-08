Kristen Stewart Wears a Black-and-White Look With a Miniskirt & Spiky White Lace-Up Heels at the ‘Underwater’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart wore a black-and-white ensemble on the red carpet at the “Underwater” premiere yesterday in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress looked chic in a black jacket and miniskirt by Alessandra Rich. She wore the jacket unbuttoned with a Naked Wardrobe crop top underneath.

Kristen Stewart on the red carpet at the “Underwater” premiere in Los Angeles, Jan. 7. CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/Shutterstock

On her feet, Stewart sported spiky white booties from Malone Souliers. The sheepskin shoes, called the Montana, featured a 3.5-inch stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a lace-up silhouette. The silhouette is not available online in Stewart’s chosen colorway, but a chic beige and black pair can be purchased from Farfetch.com for $525.

A detail shot of Kristen Stewart’s Malone Souliers shoes. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The “Twilight” alum pulled together her look with layered necklaces, including a Jillian Dempsey piece.

Kristen Stewart on the red carpet at the “Underwater” premiere in Los Angeles, Jan. 7. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Stewart has been known to wear unexpected shoes on the red carpet, like Nike Cortez sneakers or Thom Browne brogues — and she’s even gone barefoot on the red carpet before at the Cannes Film Festival. The “Seberg” star tends to embrace a punky aesthetic, with favorite off-duty footwear including Vans Era sneakers, Dr. Martens Delphine boots and Adidas Samba kicks.

Although Stewart is best known for her work in film, she also has impressive fashion credentials. She was appointed Chanel beauty ambassador in 2016 and continues to work with the label, starring in ad campaigns and appearing on the front row at the brand’s runway shows.

