Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kristen Stewart Wears a Black-and-White Look With a Miniskirt & Spiky White Lace-Up Heels at the ‘Underwater’ Premiere

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
LA Special Screening of “Underwater”, Los Angeles, USA – 07 Jan 2020
Kristen Stewart’s Best Shoe Looks
Kristen Stewart’s Best Shoe Looks
Kristen Stewart’s Best Shoe Looks
Kristen Stewart’s Best Shoe Looks
View Gallery 16 Images

Kristen Stewart wore a black-and-white ensemble on the red carpet at the “Underwater” premiere yesterday in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress looked chic in a black jacket and miniskirt by Alessandra Rich. She wore the jacket unbuttoned with a Naked Wardrobe crop top underneath.

Kristen Stewart, miniskirt, alessandra rich jacket, crop top, naked wardrobe top, malone souliers shoes, white heels, celebrity style, fashion, jillian demspey jewels, k-stew, arrives at the special fan screening of Underwater at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 January 2020.Special fan screening of Underwater in Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2020
Kristen Stewart on the red carpet at the “Underwater” premiere in Los Angeles, Jan. 7.
CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/Shutterstock

On her feet, Stewart sported spiky white booties from Malone Souliers. The sheepskin shoes, called the Montana, featured a 3.5-inch stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a lace-up silhouette. The silhouette is not available online in Stewart’s chosen colorway, but a chic beige and black pair can be purchased from Farfetch.com for $525.

Kristen Stewart, white heels, spiky lace-up boots, stilettos, high heels, shoe detail'Underwater' film premiere, Arrivals, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2020
A detail shot of Kristen Stewart’s Malone Souliers shoes.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The “Twilight” alum pulled together her look with layered necklaces, including a Jillian Dempsey piece.

Related

Awkwafina Wears a Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya Look With Pointy Mules at BAFTA Tea Party

Kristen Stewart Gives a Pastel Pink Chanel Outfit a Surprisingly Edgy Twist at 'Seberg' Screening

Kristen Stewart Changes out of Stilettos and Into Sneakers on the Red Carpet at 'Charlie's Angels' London Premiere

Kristen Stewart'Underwater' film premiere, Arrivals, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2020 Wearing Alessandra Rich
Kristen Stewart on the red carpet at the “Underwater” premiere in Los Angeles, Jan. 7.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Stewart has been known to wear unexpected shoes on the red carpet, like Nike Cortez sneakers or Thom Browne brogues — and she’s even gone barefoot on the red carpet before at the Cannes Film Festival. The “Seberg” star tends to embrace a punky aesthetic, with favorite off-duty footwear including Vans Era sneakers, Dr. Martens Delphine boots and Adidas Samba kicks.

Although Stewart is best known for her work in film, she also has impressive fashion credentials. She was appointed Chanel beauty ambassador in 2016 and continues to work with the label, starring in ad campaigns and appearing on the front row at the brand’s runway shows.

Click through the gallery to see Kristen Stewart’s best shoe looks over the years.

Want more?

Kristen Stewart Makes a Pantsuit & Power Pumps Surprisingly Edgy on ‘GMA’

Kristen Stewart Wears Soaring Stilettos & a Recycled-Crystal Minidress at ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart Goes for Black-Tie Look With Shiny Louboutin Lace-Ups on Mill Valley Red Carpet

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad