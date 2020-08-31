Kristen Stewart Makes a Case for Athleisure-Chic Style in Striped Leggings & Adidas

Kristen Stewart ventured out for a coffee with a familiar friend this weekend.

The “Twilight” actress stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday for a Starbucks run with fellow actress Emma Roberts. Stewart opted for a casual athleisure-chic look for the occasion, repping Adidas with triple-striped leggings; the black and white pair can be found for $60 at Adidas.com. She accented the bottoms with a classic white tee and a chunky chain necklace.

Kristen Stewart out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 30. CREDIT: Marksman/Snorlax/MEGA

A closer view of Kristen Stewart’s Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Marksman/Snorlax/MEGA

The Three Stripes continued down to Stewart’s choice of footwear for the outing. The “Charlie’s Angels” star decided on a pair of the brand’s Gazelle sneakers, a low-top silhouette recognizable from its contrasting stripes, tongue and heel counter across smooth suede uppers. The black and white colorway comes accented with gold foiling and a retail price of $80 on the brand’s website.

Adidas Gazelle sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Joining Stewart on the coffee run was her friend, actress Emma Roberts. The “Unfabulous” alumna went for a dressier vibe for the hangout, covering up her growing baby bump with an oversize gray blazer and leggings; Roberts announced last night that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The 29-year-old finished off her outfit with black and white checkered sneakers and a crossbody leather bag.

Emma Roberts (L) with Kristen Stewart out and about in Los Angeles, Aug. 30. CREDIT: Marksman/Snorlax/MEGA

Both of the stars’ outfits serve as examples of the growing athleisure trends within celebrity style. Amidst the current climate, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and more constantly choose leggings and crop tops over jeans and sweaters for their daily style. The relaxed trend offers comfortability as well as ease of mobility.

As for Stewart herself, the American star’s style can be considered a twist on punky edge, oftentimes opting for darker pieces from brands such as Dr. Martens, Vans, Malone Souliers and Thom Browne amongst other major labels. Dipping her toes into the high fashion world, she signed on as an ambassador for Chanel beauty in 2016 and has since appeared in a series of ad campaigns for the brand on top of continuously sitting front row at all the label’s runway shows.

