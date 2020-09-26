Kristen Cavallari Masters Monochrome in Black & White Look + Stuart Weitzman Sandals

Head-to-toe black and white have gotten a modern upgrade in recent seasons and continue to be a must-have trend this season. Known for simple and sleek neutral looks, Kristen Cavallari made a statement in a monochrome coordinate set and heeled sandals ensemble for her ‘True Comfort’ cookbook press day.

She wore the Staud Pointer Top in the black and white colorway and paired it with the brand’s Milo Pant. The top features an asymmetric hemline and is crafted from a thick pointe material. It retails for $250 and is available for purchase on neimanmarcus.com.

The pants are crafted from the same fabric and have a flared-leg silhouette with a contrasting waistband and side stripe. They retail for $195 and are available for purchase on Staud.clothing. The Laguna Beach alumna styled the set with a pair of Stuart Weitzman heeled sandals.

While the pants are covering the shoe, they resemble the brand’s Nudist sandal, one of the Uncommon James founder’s most beloved styles from the shoe brand. For a similar look, this shoe features a 4.5-inch stiletto heel, rounded toe, front-toe strap, and ankle buckle detail. It retails for $398 and are available for purchase on stuartweitzman.com.

Earlier this month, Cavallari appeared to have worn a similar stiletto sandal from the label and paired it with a bright floral mini dress. This shoe resembles the Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandal in the nude colorway. They retail for $395 and are available for purchase on netaporter.com.

This sighting comes on the heels of the second Staud x New Balance collection release, which debuted on Sept. 24. The collection features the now sold-out Staud x NB 437 sneakers as well as several exclusive athleisure pieces.

