How Kristen Bell’s Red Carpet Style Has Evolved Through the Years

Kristen Bell has come a long way since she first rose to fame on “Veronica Mars” 16 years ago — both in terms of her career and her red carpet style.

At the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, the actress will be honored with the fourth annual #SeeHer Award, which recognizes a woman who pushes for the authentic portrayal of women in entertainment. If recent history is any indication, Bell is likely to pull out all the stops with her red carpet ensemble for the occasion.

The A-lister’s last awards show appearance came in September at the 2019 Emmy Awards. She stepped out in a striped Dior gown with cut-out accents on the sides; the dress hid her footwear.

Kristen Bell in Dior at the 2019 Emmy Awards. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

At the Critics’ Choice Awards last year, Bell sported a cobalt Cushnie gown with a floor-length hemline and sheer paneling at the bust.

Kristen Bell wears a Cushnie gown to the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

For more formal appearances, the New York University alum tends to choose gowns that sweep to the floor, but she’s been spotted in shorter hemlines before. At the “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” premiere in July 2018, Bell teamed a glistening Osman blazer with a white Adriana Iglesias button-down. Black pointed-toe Jimmy Choo pumps completed the look.

Kristen Bell spots an Adriana Iglesias shirt with an Osman blazer and Jimmy Choo pumps on the red carpet at the “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies” in July 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Over the past five or so years, Bell seems to have hit her style stride — and she likes to keep things fairly simple. The Michigan native typically opts for solid-colored gowns and simple accessories, sometimes mixing things up with some sparkles or a subtle pattern. For footwear, she sticks with simple, sleek silhouettes, like strappy Jimmy Choo sandals or pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.

Kristen Bell opts for hot pink heels by Christian Louboutin to match her dress at the premiere of “Zootopia” in February 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

One thing’s for certain: Bell’s fashion has come a long way since she first burst onto the scene in 2004. For the Vibe Awards that year, she wore a teal and navy dress with a strapless neckline and a frilly skirt. Strappy gold sandals completed the look.

Kristen Bell at the Vibe Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. in 2004. CREDIT: Peter Brooker/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see how Kristen Bell’s red carpet style has changed over the years.

