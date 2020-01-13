Kristen Bell Takes the Neon Green Trend to the Next Level in a Satin Jumpsuit + Peep-Toe Heels at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards

Kristen Bell is a winner tonight at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, and so is her ensemble.

The “Good Place” star stepped onto the red carpet in a show-stopping slime green satin Cong Tri jumpsuit with a high neck, tailored wide legs and a matching one-shoulder cape. She styled the ensemble with a rosy eye shadow and dangling Forevermark diamond earrings.

On her feet, the actress showed off her peep-toe platform sandals, set on a slim stiletto heel, which matched the color of her bright jumpsuit.

Bell knew she would be a winner entering the night as she was honored with the #SeeHer Award at the show. The award honors women who are making changes in the industry and defying norms, with previous winners including Viola Davis and Gal Gadot.

Also choosing to color-coordinate in a bright ensemble tonight was one of the stars of “Euphoria,” Zendaya. The 23-year-old wore a two-piece ensemble from Tom Ford consisting of a fuchsia molded sleek top and a cinched-waist, hot pink skirt. Her pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin matched the bright colors of her designer set.

