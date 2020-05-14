Kristen Bell Shines in Neon While Supporting Frontline Nurses With $1M Furniture Giveaway

Kristen Bell is partnering with La-Z-Boy to show her appreciation for essential workers.

Bell shared the news on Instagram that the furniture brand is set to donate $1 million worth of furniture to frontline nurses. The actress gave a token of her own appreciation along with the announcement by writing out “Thank You Essential Workers” in chalk.

For the video, Bell kept on the casual side in a cropped white T-shirt and bright green drawstring sweatpants.

Her relaxed ensemble also included a pair of shoes from celeb-favorited brand Allbirds. The sustainable sneakers are the brand’s classic Wool Runner silhouette made from renewable, responsibly sourced materials including eucalyptus tree fibers; they retail for $95 at Allbirds.com. The “Veronica Mars” alum has long been a fan of Allbirds sneakers, having recommended the San Francisco-based label to fans in a 2017 holiday gift guide.

On top of sustainable styles, Bell oftentimes steps out in chic pumps and boots courtesy of Stella Luna, Loeffler Randall, Jimmy Choo and more. Guided by celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez, the actress has suited up in recent months in stylish wares from the likes of Proenza Schouler, Rochas and Cong Tri.

