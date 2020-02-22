Kristen Bell Pops in Pretty Winter Brights And Knee-High Boots

While visiting Build Studios promoting her new Hello Bello brand in New York City on Friday, Kristen Bell stepped out in three colorful and tailored looks, proving that even in the coldest of winter temperatures it is cool to sport bright outfits.



For her first ensemble, Bell wore a turtleneck midi-dress in a burnt orange and yellow plaid pattern and styled it with an olive green, ankle-length coat over the top. As for shoes, she opted her slouchy camel boots. The footwear features a stiletto heel, a knee-high shaft and seem to have a suede-crafted construction. The actress accessorized the look with a coordinating pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses and a white handbag.

For her second ensemble of the day, Bell wore a sleeveless lime-green jumpsuit, featuring a low scoop neckline and a flared leg, with a black turtleneck underneath. She styled the bright outfit with a coordinating bomber jacket. As for shoes, Bell opted for another pair of slouchy pointy-toe boots. This pair, in black, appears to be made out of leather, and features a block heel with a knee-high shaft. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a coordinating green juice in hand.

With her final look, the Hello Bello founder juxtaposed two of this season’s hottest color trends, bright orange and earth-brown tones, pairing them together in these timelessly chic styles. She wore a bright orange ensemble, featuring a turtleneck, wide-leg pant and an overall slouchy silhouette. Bell paired the florescent look with an oversized chocolate brown ankle-length coat. As for footwear, she chose white, pointy-toe pumps, with a thin heel and appear to be crafted out of leather. Bell accessorized the ensemble with a coordinating pair of white circle sunglasses and a medium-toned brown handbag.

