Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kristen Bell Pops in Pretty Winter Brights And Knee-High Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Kristen Bell at Build Studios in New York.Pictured: Ref: SPL5150805 210220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
CREDIT: SplashNews.com

While visiting Build Studios promoting her new Hello Bello brand in New York City on Friday, Kristen Bell stepped out in three colorful and tailored looks, proving that even in the coldest of winter temperatures it is cool to sport bright outfits.

Kristen Bell at Build Studios in New York. Pictured: Ref: SPL5150805 210220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
For her first ensemble, Bell wore a turtleneck midi-dress in a burnt orange and yellow plaid pattern and styled it with an olive green, ankle-length coat over the top. As for shoes, she opted her slouchy camel boots. The footwear features a stiletto heel, a knee-high shaft and seem to have a suede-crafted construction. The actress accessorized the look with a coordinating pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses and a white handbag.

Related

Kristen Bell Takes the Neon Green Trend to the Next Level in a Satin Jumpsuit + Peep-Toe Heels at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

How Kristen Bell's Red Carpet Style Has Evolved Through the Years

Cindy Crawford Wears Chic Knee-High Boots for a Stroll in NYC

Kristen Bell at Build Studios in New York. Pictured: Ref: SPL5150805 210220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights

For her second ensemble of the day, Bell wore a sleeveless lime-green jumpsuit, featuring a low scoop neckline and a flared leg, with a black turtleneck underneath. She styled the bright outfit with a coordinating bomber jacket. As for shoes, Bell opted for another pair of slouchy pointy-toe boots. This pair, in black, appears to be made out of leather, and features a block heel with a knee-high shaft. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a coordinating green juice in hand.

Kristen Bell at Build Studios in New York. Pictured: Ref: SPL5150805 210220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights

With her final look, the Hello Bello founder juxtaposed two of this season’s hottest color trends, bright orange and earth-brown tones, pairing them together in these timelessly chic styles. She wore a bright orange ensemble, featuring a turtleneck, wide-leg pant and an overall slouchy silhouette. Bell paired the florescent look with an oversized chocolate brown ankle-length coat. As for footwear, she chose white, pointy-toe pumps, with a thin heel and appear to be crafted out of leather. Bell accessorized the ensemble with a coordinating pair of white circle sunglasses and a medium-toned brown handbag.

Want more?

Kristen Bell and Daughters Are Adorable Triplets in Head-to-Toe Denim and Work Boots

Kristin Bell Gives Menswear a Sultry Makeover With Tuxedo Minidress & Anklet With Pumps

Kristen Bell Gets Patriotic in These Kenneth Cole Kicks

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad