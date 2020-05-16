Kristen Bell Donates Blood in Jumpsuit + Chunky Sneakers

Kristen Bell is doing her part to give back right now by donating blood to the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center.

Protecting herself with a mask from Heather Taylor Home, the “Veronica Mars” actress gave a thumbs-up while seated next to a medical professional in what appeared to be a mobile facility. She looked comfortable throughout the process — wearing a baggy Ilana Kohn jumpsuit In blue with tank-top straps and wide legs, available for $297 on the brand’s website.

She offset the look with a pair of ultra-chunky Ash sneakers. The Eclipse kicks include a hidden 2.25-inch heel with a thick 1.25-inch platform and star-accented outsole. The gray and black futuristic style typically retails for $225, but is available on Amazon.com for $188.

Ash Eclipse chunky sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

On top of chunky styles, Bell’s next favorite sneaker comes from Allbirds. The “Frozen II” actress is an outspoken fan of the brand’s sustainable silhouettes and even recommended the San Francisco-based label to fans in a 2017 holiday gift guide. When she isn’t in lace-up styles, she also steps out in chic pumps and boots from Stella Luna, Loeffler Randall, Jimmy Choo and more. Guided by celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez, the actress has suited up in recent months in stylish wares from the likes of Proenza Schouler, Rochas and Cong Tri.

To copy Bell’s chunky styles, take a chance on these equally lifted pairs.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Adidas WM Ozweego, $108 (was $120).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Puma Nova Sneakers, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Skechers Energy Sneakers, $42 (was $70).

Click through the gallery to find more of Kristen Bell’s chicest looks over the years.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.