Kristen Bell Works Up a Sweat in Bike Shorts & Sleek Sneakers

Kristen Bell may be in quarantine, but she is still continuing to get in some exercise.

The 39-year-old actress shared a video to her Instagram account yesterday wherein she worked out at home, doing a series of exercises including burpees and squats.

For the workout, the “Frozen” star sported black bike shorts with a matching crop top.

For shoes, Bell appeared to be wearing Allbirds Tree Runners. The “Veronica Mars” alum has long been a fan of Allbirds sneakers, having recommended the San Francisco-based sustainable label to fans in a 2017 holiday gift guide. The Tree Runners are made from renewable, responsibly sourced materials including eucalyptus tree fibers. They cost $95 on the brand’s website and come in a number of colorways.

Allbirds Tree Runners. CREDIT: Courtesy of Allbirds

Since launching in 2016 with a direct-to-consumer model, Allbirds has picked up a number of celebrity fans, such as Ben Affleck, Julianne Hough and Cindy Crawford. The Silicon Valley darling has the goal of being the lowest carbon emitter, on a per-pair basis, in the shoe industry. In 2019, the company imposed a carbon tax on itself to become completely carbon neutral.

Ashton Kutcher wearing all-black Allbirds sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA

Julianne Hough traveling in Allbirds sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Cindy Crawford wears Allbirds sneakers while out with daughter Kaia Gerber. CREDIT: Splash News

While Bell’s workout look was expectedly casual, her style has come a long way since she burst onto the scene in 2004. These days, the A-lister puts together her ensembles with the assistance of celebrity stylist Nicole Chavez, who also works with Jessica Simpson and Rachel Bilson. Bell has suited up in recent months in stylish wares from the likes of Proenza Schouler, Rochas and Cong Tri.

Click through the gallery to see Kristen Bell’s red carpet style evolution.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.