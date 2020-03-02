Kourtney Kardashian’s Gray Outfit Gets a Much-Needed Pop With Pointy Yellow Pumps at Yeezy Season 8

Kourtney Kardashian made a stylish case for grays tonight at the Yeezy Season 8 show during Paris Fashion Week.

She chose a puffy gray cropped sweatshirt with a thick cowl-style neck to attend her brother-in-law Kanye West’s runway. She matched the lighter shade top with a more blue-gray pant featuring stitched line detailing and a tied wrap waist.

Kourtney Kardashian out after the Yeezy Season 8 show. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Kourtney Kardashian’s white heels. CREDIT: Splash News

She lightened up the look with a set of cream pointed-toe heels that appeared to get a bit scuffed up in passing.

The mom-of-three was joined by her daughter Penelope Disick, 7, as they headed to Le Piaf restaurant. Disick matched her cousin North by wearing a puffy vest over a white sweatshirt and sweatpants and a pair of chunky-soled Yeezy puffer boots.

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick out after the Yeezy Season 8 show. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up of Penelope Disick’s Yeezy boots. CREDIT: Splash News

North, 6, wore a similar ensemble in a darker gray set under a soft purple vest. The youngster stole the show tonight as she performed solo while models walked the runway, debuting an original song as seen on FN’s Instagram.

North West’s performance at Yeezy Season 8. CREDIT: Shutterstock

