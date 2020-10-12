Kourtney Kardashian Makes a Run for It In Leggings, a Fall-Ready Workout Top & Vejas

Kourtney Kardashian went for a quick Sunday run this weekend during her time in New York.

Joined by TikTok star Addison Rae, the Poosh founder made her way quickly across the streets of Manhattan in an all-black athleisure look. The ensemble paired a long-sleeve Under Armour workout top with full-length leggings and a Skims face mask from Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line; similar shirts retail for $50 whereas the mask can be found for just $8 at Skims.com.

Kourtney Kardashian out on a run in New York, Oct. 11. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer look at Kourtney Kardashian’s Veja sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

As for her running footwear of choice, it was no question that the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star would choose her go-to pair from Veja. In a Poosh article titled “What Kourt Keeps In Her Workout Basket” from August, the Veja Condor sneakers made the list thanks to their stylish nature and comfortable design. The pair feature sleek black mesh uppers with a signature V emblem along with a foam-cushioned insole and a heel support insole for added stability.

You can find Kourtney’s pair of Veja sneakers for $160 at Bandier.com.

Veja Condor running shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bandier

Joining Kourtney on her excursion was none other than Addison Rae. The 20-year-old Gen-Z star opted for an equally chic workout ensemble with a slick half-zip jacket and classic biker shorts. Her footwear for the day came in what resembles the form of a Puma RS-X3 sneaker with its layered details and a chunky midsole.

Addison Rae (L) and Kourtney Kardashian out on a run in New York, Oct. 11. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

A closer view of Addison Rae (L) and Kourtney Kardashian’s sneakers. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, the Veja sneakers are just one of the chic designs the media personality favors for footwear; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s lineup. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

