Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Workout Essentials Include Veja Running Shoes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In her latest Instagram story, Kourtney Kardashian posted a cute workout mirror selfie while wearing Veja’s Condor sneakers to promote her latest fitness hack. Dressed in yoga leggings and a black sports bra, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star revealed what she keeps in her work-out basket via an article published on Kardashian’s site Poosh.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Veja

Poosh, which derives from a nickname for Kardashian’s daughter Penelope, is a website with the mission to “guide people to living their best lives.” In her latest article, the Poosh founder details her workout essentials which include a sweat towel, jump rope, waistband, visor, sunscreen, reusable water bottle, hand sanitizer, and workout gloves.

Kardashian provided tips for her fans on how to stay motivated for workouts, saying that it’s important to stick to a schedule and make your workouts convenient. Her biggest takeaway was to create a workout bag or basket for to make it easier for you to quickly grab on the go for daily gym sessions.

Watch on FN

Recently, Kardashian has embraced an effortless summer-look, pairing an all-black ensemble with a multi-colored hair scarf and Prada Monolith creepers for a day of sunshine with her niece Chicago West, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

This summer, Kardashian’s often been seen out and about with TikTok star Addison Rae. Their friendship blossomed earlier in quarantine when the pair started making dance videos and modeling for Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty line.

When it comes to her typical shoe style, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star often reaches for both heeled styles and sneakers from West’s Yeezy label. Her wardrobe includes designer styles from the likes of Gianvito Rossi, The Row and Stella McCartney, as well as more accessibly priced pairs from Vans and New Balance.

To shop Kourtney Kardashian’s workout look, you can find similar products below.

Women’s Control Tech Racerback CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon