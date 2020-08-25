Kourtney Kardashian Takes Her Silkiest Pajamas to Dinner in Trending Thong Sandals

Kourtney Kardashian turned her pajamas into dinnertime wear as she visited Nobu in Malibu, Calif. with friends.

Spotted leaving the restaurant last night, the Poosh founder opted for a silky baby blue set for her outfit of choice, matching together a button-front shirt and split-hem pants. Clutching onto a Christian Dior bag, the 41-year-old media personality finished off the outfit with a tan face mask from her sister Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear line; similar designs retail for just $8 at Skims.com.

Kourtney Kardashian out at dinner with friends in Los Angeles, Aug. 24. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Kourtney Kardashian’s sandals. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for footwear, Kourtney broke out a newer silhouette from every celebrity’s favorite brand: Bottega Veneta. The BV Line sandal pulls inspiration from the 1990s with its square-toe front and thin-strap design. Coming with an ankle-strap closure and a thong-toe front, the style is completed by a tapered 4-inch heel. Though Kourtney Kardashian’s choice of a light orange colorway is no longer available, similar shades retail for $930 at ModaOperandi.com.

Kourtney Kardashian out at dinner with friends in Los Angeles, Aug. 24. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals. With many of Bottega Veneta’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revitalization of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kourtney’s own sister Kylie Jenner in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, the Bottega Veneta sandals are just one of the high-fashion brands she favors for footwear; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy lineup. In addition to her Yeezy heels and sneakers, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

Her expansive shoe closet offers up the perfect pairs to serve as statement pieces for chic ensembles like Jacquemus outfits and Silk Laundry slip dresses as well.

