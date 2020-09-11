Kourtney Kardashian Turns a Silky Scarf Into a Twisted Bandeau With Thong Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a colorful burst of throwback photos from her vacation to Italy starring her wearing a colorful silk scarf tied as a bandeau. The candid photo showed the media personality sitting on a brick wall with Portofino spread out behind her.

Wearing beige trousers, Kardashian clutched a pair of sunglasses and kept the touristy outfit casual with a pair of tan thong sandals. Thong sandals became one of the biggest trends this summer amidst a return to ’90s and 2000s-inspired styles, joined by low-rise jeans, square-toe sandals and more top hits of decades past.

“Portofino with some vino (not pictured),” she captioned her post.

Following her candid shot was a series of bright photos showing off some beautiful Italian landscapes from village harbors to winding cobblestone alleyways and ancient architecture.

The Poosh founder has made some time to travel this summer, joining her friend Harry Hudson for a countryside road trip earlier in August and spending some time off-the-grid in Colorado.

Although Kardashian loves a good thong sandal, she typically opts for more glamorous footwear, and her wardrobe features shoes from Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Prada, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy lineup. Adding to her Yeezy heels and sneakers, the reality TV star also favors sneakers from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 shoes offer a chunky dad shoe-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

If you’re inspired by Kardashian’s casual thongs, shop styles similar to hers below.

