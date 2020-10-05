Kourtney Kardashian Hops on the Thong Sandal Trend With Mom Jeans & a Trending Corset

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Kourtney Kardashian is bringing the thong sandal trend into fall in a look that will be everywhere this season.
As shared by her stylist Dani Michelle on Instagram yesterday, the Poosh founder‘s “sweet sundays” ensemble included a series of trending pieces including a $495 Alexander Wang corset top. Spotted on everyone from Millie Bobby Brown to Sofia Vergara, corset-style shirts and bustier tops are having a moment amongst celebrity style looks.
Kourtney herself matched the white silky number to a set of classic ripped Levi’s mom jeans along with an Hèrmes bag and trending heels.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for Gianvito Rossi’s take on the thong sandal, titled the Calypso heel. The design features a flip-flop-inspired toe with a smooth leather upper and a 3-inch tapered heel. Debuting for spring ’19, the style has since become a staple in Kourtney’s own closet along with Katie Holmes amongst other major stars.
Here to stay for fall ’20, the pair can still be found for $695 at Net-a-Porter.com.
Kourtney previously wore the kitten heel sandals for an outing with her daughter Penelope, 8, in Los Angeles back in July 2019. She matched the thong shoes to a silk green slip dress and cat-eye shades for the occasion.
As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, the thong Gianvito Rossi sandals are just one of the high-fashion brands the media personality favors for footwear; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy lineup. In addition to her Yeezy heels and sneakers, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.
Bring the thong sandal trend into your fall wardrobe just like Kourtney Kardashian with these more wallet-friendly pairs.
