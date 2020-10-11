Kourtney Kardashian’s Mini Dress, Leather Trench & Chic Thigh-High Boots Are Chic for Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian joined TikTok sensation Addison Rae for a night on the town in New York this weekend.

The Poosh founder and the Gen-Z star stepped out in Manhattan on Saturday night and both showed off their fall-chic style. Kourtney’s look included a textured printed mini dress topped off with a sleek chocolate leather trench coat while Addison Rae opted for a sculpted crop top with brown leather pants for the evening.

Kourtney Kardashian (front) heads out in New York with Addison Rae, Oct. 10. CREDIT: PapCulture/Splash News

When it came to footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star rounded out her look with on-trend boots. The thigh-high pair came with soft yet slouchy velvet-like uppers in a soft brown shade, all atop a pointed toe and a lifted hee.

As for Addison Rae, the 20-year-old decided on a pair of chunky loafers to finish off her outfit. The lug-sole pair is none other than Prada’s signature Monolith derby shoes, a style beloved by stars including Kourtney Kardashian herself. Set with a lifted outsole, the patent leather pair features a lace-up design and a utilitarian-style appeal; you can find the Prada pairs retailing for $950 at Farfetch.com.

Addison Rae (L) and Kourtney Kardashian step out in New York, Oct. 10. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

When it comes to footwear for Addison Rae, the Prada derby shoes are just one of the many silhouettes in Addison Rae’s everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. From “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to musician Madison Beer, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.

As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, the thigh-high boots are just one of the high-fashion designs the media personality favors for footwear; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s lineup. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

Get into the fall spirit by adding in a pair of tall suede boots inspired by Kourtney Kardashian.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

To Buy: Schutz Anamaria Boots, $180 (was $395).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Canyons Boots, $73 (was $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Logan Boots, $225-$250.

