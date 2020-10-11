Kourtney Kardashian’s Mini Dress, Leather Trench & Chic Thigh-High Boots Are Chic for Fall

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Kourtney Kardashian joined TikTok sensation Addison Rae for a night on the town in New York this weekend.
The Poosh founder and the Gen-Z star stepped out in Manhattan on Saturday night and both showed off their fall-chic style. Kourtney’s look included a textured printed mini dress topped off with a sleek chocolate leather trench coat while Addison Rae opted for a sculpted crop top with brown leather pants for the evening.
When it came to footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star rounded out her look with on-trend boots. The thigh-high pair came with soft yet slouchy velvet-like uppers in a soft brown shade, all atop a pointed toe and a lifted hee.
As for Addison Rae, the 20-year-old decided on a pair of chunky loafers to finish off her outfit. The lug-sole pair is none other than Prada’s signature Monolith derby shoes, a style beloved by stars including Kourtney Kardashian herself. Set with a lifted outsole, the patent leather pair features a lace-up design and a utilitarian-style appeal; you can find the Prada pairs retailing for $950 at Farfetch.com.
When it comes to footwear for Addison Rae, the Prada derby shoes are just one of the many silhouettes in Addison Rae’s everyday rotation. In addition to sharing a love for New Balance sneakers with friend Kourtney Kardashian, the Gen-Zer is a major fan of one special silhouette from Nike in particular; the brand’s Air Force 1 sneaker first hit shelves in the 1980s and has since become a cultural icon and must-have footwear style for the younger generation. From “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown to musician Madison Beer, these affordable and easy-going sneakers can be found in a variety of street-style inspired looks from the younger generation.
As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, the thigh-high boots are just one of the high-fashion designs the media personality favors for footwear; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s lineup. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.
Get into the fall spirit by adding in a pair of tall suede boots inspired by Kourtney Kardashian.
To Buy: Schutz Anamaria Boots, $180 (was $395).
To Buy: Chinese Laundry Canyons Boots, $73 (was $100).
To Buy: Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Logan Boots, $225-$250.
