Kourtney Kardashian’s New Balance Dad Shoes & Sweats Are the Ultimate Cozy Quarantine Fashion

Kourtney Kardashian is keeping the dad shoe trend alive in 2020, and in cozy fashion.

The reality star posted an Instagram photo yesterday showing off a casual ensemble as she went for a walk around the block during California’s stay-in-place order. Kardashian wore a Kids See Ghosts crewneck sweatshirt and Kanye West Sunday Service track pants.

On her feet, Kardashian sported New Balance sneakers. The Poosh founder chose the 990 v5, which features a suede and mesh upper, a blown rubber outsole and a dual-density foam collar. Newbalance.com stocks the sneakers for $175.

New Balance 990 v5. CREDIT: New Balance

The sneakers appear to be something of a favorite for Kardashian these days. The mom of three posed in the shoes in a March 10 Instagram post. She teamed them with an oversize pink suit, a bra top and a bucket hat for a laid-back look with ’90s vibes.

Dads have been wearing the New Balance 990 for decades. In recent months, supermodel Kaia Gerber and actress Zoe Kravitz have also embraced the retro silhouette.

The gray colorway of the 990 v5 chosen by Kardashian has sold out in some sizes, but we’ve rounded up some other options below to help you get the dad shoe look.

Skechers Energy sneakers. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Skechers Energy Sneaker, $24 to $138.

New Balance 515 CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: New Balance 515, $65.

Adidas Falcon CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: Adidas Falcon, $60 (was $120).

