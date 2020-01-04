Kourtney Kardashian Poses in a Shiny Suit and Pointy Croc Pumps in the ‘Messiest Room of the House’

Kourtney Kardashian shines in a burnt orange suit ensemble. Yesterday, the E! star posted a mirror selfie while standing in her walk-in closet. The Poosh lifestyle company founder wore a brown jacket and trouser set with orange undertones. Underneath, Kourtney layered a cream-colored henley top for an overall warm-toned look. She captioned the image: “Messiest room of the house.”

As for footwear, the TV personality chose Jimmy Choo’s Love 100 pumps in a beige faux croc. Featuring a pointy toe, the shoes are constructed from cuoio croc-embossed leather on a 3.9-inch stiletto heel. The style is available in different shades for $675.

Croc-effect leather was one of the dominating trends for footwear, clothing, and other accessories in 2019. With this stylish look, she proves that this trend shows no signs of slowing down for the beginning of the new decade.

The Kardashian has been a long-time, avid wearer of pointy-toe footwear. Last year in November, she was spotted in black Saint Laurent thigh-high boots paired with a black dress and leather trench to complete a monochromatic look. The next month, she was again spotted wearing the silhouette and styled one of her favorite pairs of boots, the Celine Madame, in another selfie while in Tokyo.