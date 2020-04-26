Kourtney Kardashian Goes Monochrome for Workout in Sports Bra, Leggings + Nike Sneakers

Kourtney Kardashian may be stuck at home for now, but she’s still keeping up with her workout routine.

The reality star, 41, shared a video to her Instagram Stories yesterday showing off her most recent workout. In the video, Kardashian sported an all-black look that was streamlined and chic.

The Poosh co-founder suited up in a Nike sports bra with high-waisted leggings as she jumped rope outside of her Southern California abode. She accessorized with a black Yeezy Calabasas baseball cap.

For shoes, Kardashian appeared to be clad in the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 in an all-black color palette. The Epic React Flyknit 2 boasts a Flyknit upper with a minimal, supportive design, with soft and responsive React foam technology underfoot and a contoured collar for a comfy fit. The shoe comes in a range of colorways, and the one chosen by the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star is marked down on Nike.com from $150 to $105.

Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 CREDIT: Courtesy

When it comes to her personal style, Kardashian can often be found in Yeezy wares, including sneakers from West’s ongoing line with Adidas, as well as boots, sandals and pumps from his standalone label. Additionally, the A-lister is a big fan of high-end labels such as Manolo Blahnik, Gianvito Rossi and Celine, although she’s unsurprisingly been opting for sneakers over heels these days. As she lacks a shoe deal, Kardashian has been choosing kicks from a range of brands in recent months, including Nike and New Balance.

