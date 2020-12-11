Kourtney Kardashian Gives Wild Yeezy Foam Runners a Cozy Twist in Skims

Kourtney Kardashian ventured out in Los Angeles yesterday, showing support for two of her family’s brands in the process.

The Poosh founder headed out in Beverly Hills on Thursday with a friend and stepped out of her car in a matching set from Kim Kardashian’s Skims label. Coming from the shapewear brand’s Cozy collection, her ultra fuzzy pullover sweatshirt retails for $72 whereas her matching comfy pants sell for $88 at Skims.com.

Kourtney Kardashian steps out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., Dec. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

To keep things in the family, Kourtney then tapped Kanye West’s collection of footwear to finish off her relaxed attire.

The Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Ararat” colorway launched with a $75 retail price tag during a surprise drop in June. With comparisons drawn to Crocs’ classic clogs, the one-of-a-kind silhouette became a highly anticipated shoe thanks to its never-before-seen details and striking divergence from typical sneaker creations. Formed from a harvested algae foam, the aerodynamic shoes resell anywhere from $399 to $1,499 at StockX.com.

The unique style can be found in footwear closets from the likes of Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter North West.

Kourtney Kardashian steps out and about in Beverly Hills, Calif., Dec. 10. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kourtney Kardashian’s Yeezy shoes. CREDIT: MEGA

Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Yeezy Supply

As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, the Yeezy shoes and Skims apparel yesterday are just a few of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

Beyond fashion, the media personality also created her own lifestyle brand Poosh in 2019, offering health tips, products to shop and a mix of stories online.

