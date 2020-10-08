Kourtney Kardashian Glows in Neon Yellow Jeans With a Skims Bralette & Yeezy Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kourtney Kardashian gave her fall-ready look an unexpected bright twist.

Adding in one of this summer’s biggest color trends, the Poosh founder got all dolled up on Wednesday in a pair of neon yellow Kwaidan Editions jeans; the pair in all its glowing glory retails typically for $766 but can be found on sale for $459 at MyTheresa.com.

On top, Kourtney layered a Helmut Lang sheer tan top over a Skims bralette from her sister Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line — similar designs come with a $32 price tag on the brand’s website.

When it came to footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star continued to keep it in the family with her Yeezy boots, courtesy of her brother-in-law Kanye West. The pair again came in a yellow shade, matching her jeans, and featured a sharp pointed-toe finish.

Watch on FN

This past weekend, Kourtney donned yet another chic fall transitional look with one of this season’s biggest shirt styles: a corset. As shared by her stylist Dani Michelle on Sunday, the media personality’s ensemble included a series of trending pieces including a $495 Alexander Wang corset top. Spotted on everyone from Millie Bobby Brown to Sofia Vergara, corset-style shirts and bustier tops are having a moment amongst celebrity style looks.

Kourtney herself matched the white silky number to a set of classic ripped Levi’s mom jeans along with an Hèrmes bag and Gianvito Rossi’s take on the thong sandal, titled the Calypso heel.

As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, the thong Gianvito Rossi sandals and Yeezy heels are just one of the high-fashion brands the media personality favors for footwear; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s lineup. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

Brighten up your fall ensembles with a little inspiration from Kourtney Kardashian. Read on to find wallet-friendly takes on her yellow heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Kelly & Katie Misha Pumps, $30 (was $40).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Gayle Pumps, $109.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Guess Bennie Pumps, $42.

Click through the gallery to find even more of Kourtney Kardashian’s best looks over the years.