Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kourtney Kardashian Has Photoshoot in the Shower Wearing a Leather Trench + New Balance Sneakers

By Elisa Lewittes
Elisa Lewittes

Elisa Lewittes

More Stories By Elisa

View All
Kourtney Kardashian Style
Kourtney Kardashian Style
Kourtney Kardashian Style
Kourtney Kardashian Style
View Gallery 13 Images

Yesterday, Kourtney Kardashian switched up her photoshoot background and shared images in an Instagram post, where she wore a teal green trench coat with strong lapels and a belted waist. She paired the statement coat with beige trousers.

View this post on Instagram

Say hi to Kylie’s pink marble shower.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

To balance out the ensemble, Kardashian opted for a sporty footwear style. She appears to be wearing the New Balance’s 990v5 model. The shoe features a pigskin and mesh upper construction, blown rubber outer sole, and a dual-density collar foam. The sneakers also incorporate the brand’s signature ENCAP midsole technology, which is designed to provide additional foot support and shoe durability. The model starts around $160 and are available for purchase at Amazon.com.

This is the second sighting of the 41-year-old sporting the sneakers over the past month and appears to be one of the star’s go-to footwear choices. On May 14, Kardashian styled the athletic shoes with an oversized green and white striped top and a pair of black spandex biker shorts when out with her five-year-old son, Reign. In March, she also was spotted in this same sneaker and paired it with a Kids See Ghosts sweatshirt and Kayne West Sunday Service sweatpants.

Aside from New Balance trainers, the mother-of-three is an avid wearer of Nike and Yeezy shoes. She recently styled a pair of the Nike Epic React Flyknit sneakers along with a black sports bra and high-waisted leggings from the brand.

For a Kardashian-ready ensemble, shop these similar sneakers to get this stylish sister’s look.

Nike-Flex-Low-Top-Sneaker-1
Buy: Nike Flex Low Top Sneaker $92
buy it
On-Cloudswift-Sneaker
Buy: On Cloudswift Sneaker $150
Buy it
Adidas-Advanced-Adapt-Sneaker
Buy: Adidas Advanced Adapt Sneaker $54
buy it

 

 

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad