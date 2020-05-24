Kourtney Kardashian Has Photoshoot in the Shower Wearing a Leather Trench + New Balance Sneakers

Yesterday, Kourtney Kardashian switched up her photoshoot background and shared images in an Instagram post, where she wore a teal green trench coat with strong lapels and a belted waist. She paired the statement coat with beige trousers.

To balance out the ensemble, Kardashian opted for a sporty footwear style. She appears to be wearing the New Balance’s 990v5 model. The shoe features a pigskin and mesh upper construction, blown rubber outer sole, and a dual-density collar foam. The sneakers also incorporate the brand’s signature ENCAP midsole technology, which is designed to provide additional foot support and shoe durability. The model starts around $160 and are available for purchase at Amazon.com.

This is the second sighting of the 41-year-old sporting the sneakers over the past month and appears to be one of the star’s go-to footwear choices. On May 14, Kardashian styled the athletic shoes with an oversized green and white striped top and a pair of black spandex biker shorts when out with her five-year-old son, Reign. In March, she also was spotted in this same sneaker and paired it with a Kids See Ghosts sweatshirt and Kayne West Sunday Service sweatpants.

Aside from New Balance trainers, the mother-of-three is an avid wearer of Nike and Yeezy shoes. She recently styled a pair of the Nike Epic React Flyknit sneakers along with a black sports bra and high-waisted leggings from the brand.

For a Kardashian-ready ensemble, shop these similar sneakers to get this stylish sister’s look.