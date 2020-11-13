Kourtney Kardashian Turns a Shirt Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Chunky Boots

Kourtney Kardashian made running errands look effortlessly cool yesterday as she pulled an easy to recreate styling hack.

The Poosh founder headed out for a shopping spree and a smoothie run with fried Fai Khadra in Los Angeles on Thursday and opted for a chic look for the outing. As the LA version of winter starts to settle in, Kourtney stayed cozy as she turned an oversize corduroy shirt into a chic dress with a little help from legwear; the opaque tights act as coverage to balance out the shorter hem of her top, providing a versatile way to style pieces in your closet this season.

Kourtney Kardashian makes a smoothie run in Los Angeles, Nov. 12. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kourtney Kardashian’s lug-sole boots. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came down to footwear, Kourtney once more remained on-trend in her designer choices. The Prada lug-sole boots feature a chunky base contrasted by mixed material uppers and a combat boot-inspired lace-up silhouette. Originally coming with an added pouch for a unique touch, the stacked pair can still be found for $1,350 online at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a dew other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Prada, Bottega Veneta and Dr. Martens, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with a grungy-chic appeal. This season, you’ll spot utilitarian boots on the likes of Kylie Jenner, J-Lo, Gwen Stefani and more major stars.

Kourtney Kardashian makes a smoothie run with Fai Khadra in Los Angeles, Nov. 12. CREDIT: MEGA

Prada Ankle Pouch Combat Boots CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

The Prada boots are just one of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

