Kourtney Kardashian and Son Reign, 5, Keep It Cool In Spandex Shorts + Relaxed Shoes

Kourtney Kardashian officially deemed her 5-year-old son Reign Disick a “Mama’s boy.”

Together the mother-son duo posed outdoors for a breath of fresh air. While the youngster let his hair down in a green crew-neck sweatshirt and tie-dye spandex shorts, the E! star topped her look off with a beachy hat teamed with an oversize striped shirt over black biker short-style bottoms.

Both chose casual footwear for the outing with Disick’s printed slide sandals and his mother’s favorite New Balance kicks.

The media personality’s New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology. The mixed suede and mesh upper sneaker retails for $175 at Zappos.com.

Kardashian more often than not is spotted out in the classic shoes matched to more lounge-style ensembles including pieces like Yeezy sweats and a ’90s-style bright pink set with a coordinating bra top and bucket hat.

On top of chunky sneakers, the Poosh founder wears shoes from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line in addition to pairs from Prada, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo. Her expansive shoe closet offers up the perfect pairs to serve as statement pieces for chic ensembles like Jacquemus outfits and Silk Laundry slip dresses.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s sharpest looks.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.