Kourtney Kardashian Proves This Outerwear Staple With Lug Sole Boots Are the Perfect Winter Uniform

By Elisa Lewittes
To start off the family holiday vacation, Kourtney Kardashian stood out and styled her go-to boots with this season’s must-have outerwear staple while on a trip to Lake Tahoe.

In a photo shared by her younger sister, Kim, the Poosh founder wore a beige top and teamed it with white wide-leg jeans. The Alo Yoga Box Hoodie offers a similar look and is currently on sale for $56 on aloyoga.com. To embrace the baggy pant silhouette, try this ’90s-inspired pair of Agolde mid-rise jeans for a comparable aesthetic. They retail for $168 on revolve.com. The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister styled the neutral wardrobe staples with a beige puffer coat in a midi length. The beloved Aritiza Super Puff Long Jacket in the Tawny colorway offers a near-identical look. It retails for $350 and is available for purchase on aritiza.com.

Here's a closer look at the Prada boots.
For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star completed the ensemble with a pair of black boots with a chunky lug sole. While the pants cover the majority of the shoe, they appear strikingly similar to Kardashian’s go-to Prada Monolith Combat Boots. With their signature side pouch detail, these trendy shoes feature a leather construction with a lace-up silhouette, an ankle-length shaft, and an iconic 2.1-inch chunky rubber sole. The coveted boots retail for $1,350 and are available for pre-order on modaoperandi.com.

This stylish Christmas sighting further confirms the media personality’s affinity for Prada’s chunky footwear silhouettes. Last November, she paired these boots with a sophisticated black blouse and leggings for a smoothie run in Los Angeles. During the warmer months, last July, Kardashian teamed the Italian luxury brand’s Monolith Creeper shoes with a long-sleeve black cropped top, matching shorts, and a printed headscarf.

Try out the lug sole boot trend with these more affordable options below.

To Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon Boots, $180.

To Buy: Topshop Ava Combat Boots, $108 (from $180).

To Buy: Sam Edelman Garret Boots, $150.

Click through this gallery to see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe styles over the years. 

