Kourtney Kardashian Proves This Outerwear Staple With Lug Sole Boots Are the Perfect Winter Uniform

To start off the family holiday vacation, Kourtney Kardashian stood out and styled her go-to boots with this season’s must-have outerwear staple while on a trip to Lake Tahoe.

In a photo shared by her younger sister, Kim, the Poosh founder wore a beige top and teamed it with white wide-leg jeans. The Alo Yoga Box Hoodie offers a similar look and is currently on sale for $56 on aloyoga.com. To embrace the baggy pant silhouette, try this ’90s-inspired pair of Agolde mid-rise jeans for a comparable aesthetic. They retail for $168 on revolve.com. The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister styled the neutral wardrobe staples with a beige puffer coat in a midi length. The beloved Aritiza Super Puff Long Jacket in the Tawny colorway offers a near-identical look. It retails for $350 and is available for purchase on aritiza.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Prada boots. CREDIT: Moda Operandi

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star completed the ensemble with a pair of black boots with a chunky lug sole. While the pants cover the majority of the shoe, they appear strikingly similar to Kardashian’s go-to Prada Monolith Combat Boots. With their signature side pouch detail, these trendy shoes feature a leather construction with a lace-up silhouette, an ankle-length shaft, and an iconic 2.1-inch chunky rubber sole. The coveted boots retail for $1,350 and are available for pre-order on modaoperandi.com.

This stylish Christmas sighting further confirms the media personality’s affinity for Prada’s chunky footwear silhouettes. Last November, she paired these boots with a sophisticated black blouse and leggings for a smoothie run in Los Angeles. During the warmer months, last July, Kardashian teamed the Italian luxury brand’s Monolith Creeper shoes with a long-sleeve black cropped top, matching shorts, and a printed headscarf.

Try out the lug sole boot trend with these more affordable options below.

To Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon Boots, $180.

To Buy: Topshop Ava Combat Boots, $108 (from $180).

To Buy: Sam Edelman Garret Boots, $150.

