Kourtney Kardashian Chooses the Chunkiest Creepers to Pair With Her Parisian LBD

Kourtney Kardashian presented a new way to unexpectedly style a little black dress today in Paris.

Ahead of Kanye West’s Yeezy show during Paris Fashion Week, Kourtney joined Kim Kardashian for a quick lunch at the iconic Café de Flore wearing an effortless ensemble. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star chose a scoop-neck dress with a smooth bodice and long sleeves; she kept her accessories to a minimum with rectangular, small-frame sunglasses and a mini handbag.

Kourtney Kardashian steps out in all black during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kourtney Kardashian’s chunky footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Poosh founder braced the cooler temperatures in the French capital by covering up her legs with sheer black tights that she tucked into the chunkiest shoes. Her utilitarian-style Prada lug-sole creepers perfectly balanced the sweetness of the mini-length hemline. They also feature smooth, polished leather uppers with a lace-up front and a lifted 2.25-inch platform heel, available now for $890 at Saks.

Kim too chose bold footwear for the sisterly outing. She matched her shiny burgundy jacket and brown leather pants with a set of hard-to-miss Balenciaga glittering knife boots. The sock-style boots include a full silver sequin coating with an elongated pointed toe and a sky-high stiletto heel. The style is currently marked down on Matchesfashion.com by 60%, from $2,190 to $876.

Kim (L) and Kourtney Kardashian leave Cafe de Flore in Paris. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up view of Kim (L) and Kourtney Kardashian’s shoes in Paris. CREDIT: Shutterstock

If you find yourself leaning more towards Kourtney’s chunky style of footwear, consider adding these pairs to your shopping cart.

To Buy: Fenty x Puma Pointy Creepers, $69

To Buy: Dr. Martens Sidney Leather Creepers, $180

To Buy: Silent D Tile Platform Oxfords, $170

