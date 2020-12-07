Kourtney Kardashian Suits Up in a Bold Open Blazer & Sleek Stilettos

Kourtney Kardashian suited up to help promote her newest Poosh online feature just in time for the holidays.

The lifestyle brand’s founder took to Instagram to announce that the Poosh Shop 2.0 is open with her favorite things to shop for gifts or just for self-care. Staying on-theme for the post, Kourtney posed in her bathroom in a white suit with tailored shoulder pads, a black cummerbund and a daring open-front finish.

To top off the look, the media personality opted for towering heels courtesy of Saint Laurent.

The pointed black stiletto sandals from Saint Laurent came set with a thin strap across the ankle and a securing peep-toe finish. Accented with silver detailing across the sole, similar pairs from the French brand measure over 4 inches in height. You can shop heels from Saint Laurent like Kourtney’s pair for $695 at Farfetch.

Over the weekend, Kourtney took to Instagram once more to debut yet another stylish outfit from her impressive closet. This time, the Poosh founder opted for winter-ready attire.

The ensemble featured a shearling-trimmed Saks Potts coat made with slick leather fabric and a dramatic flair; the design retails for $1,520 and is available for purchase on selfridges.com. The leather-inspired pieces of the outfit continued into Kourtney’s choice of Staud pants as well as her coordinating brown boots from the womenswear brand.

While the influencer’s darker hue of the boots is almost sold out at Moda Operandi, the Mushroom colorway provides a similar seasonal appeal and is still available in many sizes; they retail for $395 on shopbop.com.

As for Kourtney Kardashian, the Saint Laurent sandals and Staud boots are just a few of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

