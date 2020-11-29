Kourtney Kardashian Styles Bralette with Trousers in Monochromatic Purple Look for Fall 

It may be cold outside, but Kourtney Kardashian just proved you can mix summer pieces into your fall wardrobe.

On Saturday, Kardashian shared a slideshow of photos of herself wearing a monochromatic purple look, making a case for cross-seasonal dressing.

Kardashian started the look with shimmery lilac halter bralette that can easily be worn in the summer with denim or in the winter underneath a blazer or coat. The top gathered at the sides, and featured a cutout element just below the reality star’s cleavage. A similar style in a darker hue is available for $90 at Net-a-porter.com

The Poosh founder paired the bralette with leather pants of the same color, giving the ensemble a trendy fall kick. Leather pants have been a go-to look for a number of celebrities this season, including Heidi Klum, Irina Shayk and Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

Kardashian, who styled her hair in loose wet waves, completed the look by going barefoot and posed on various patio furniture.

“Who killed Elena Alves?” Kardashian captioned the photo in reference to the HBO series “The Undoing,” which stars Nicole Kidman.

This month, Kardashian sported a different fall trend when she was spotted running errands in a pair of chunky boots.

For the occasion, she stayed cozy, turning an oversize corduroy shirt into a chic dress with a little help from legwear; the opaque tights act as coverage to balance out the shorter hem of her top, providing a versatile way to style pieces in your closet this season.

When it came down to footwear, Kardashian once more remained on-trend in her designer choices. The Prada lug-sole boots feature a chunky base contrasted by mixed material uppers and a combat boot-inspired lace-up silhouette. Originally coming with an added pouch for a unique touch, the stacked pair can still be found for $1,350 online at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Add some color to your leather rotation this fall with these fun pant options below.

