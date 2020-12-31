Kourtney Kardashian Masters The Matrix-Inspired Trend In A Leather Trench & $1,390 Boots

As 2020 comes to an end, Kourtney Kardashian continues to champion this year’s hottest fashion trends and completed her look with this season’s must-have boot style.

Earlier this week, on Dec. 29, the Poosh founder leaned into the printed matching set aesthetic and wore the Jean Paul Gaultier Mona Lisa vintage top. This ’90s-era shirt features long sleeves with an of-the-moment sheer construction. She teamed it with the matching Mona Lisa sheer vintage leggings from the French luxury designer. To modernize the coordinating garments, she layered the Helmut Lang Pleasure Leather Trench coat over the top. While this buzzy outerwear piece is currently sold out, the Apparis Vegan Leather Trench coat in the black colorway offers a similar aesthetic. It retails for $380 and is available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Here’s a closer look at The Row Fara Boots. CREDIT: The Real Real

For footwear, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” cast member styled the outfit with a pair of The Row Fara Combat Boots. These ’80s-inspired shoes feature full leather uppers with a lace-up front on the vamp with contrast topstitching, a narrow almond toe, and a 1-inch stacked heel. They previously retailed for $1,390 and currently are sold out. The Legres Lace-Up Combat boots offer a highly similar aesthetic and retail for $945 on farfetch.com.

To complete the look, she polished the outfit with a pair of black square-framed sunglasses.

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister’s affinity for black lace-up footwear has been well documented and the reality television star continues to count the Prada Monolith boots and loafers as two of her go-to pairs of shoes.

Earlier this month, she wore the short version of the former designer silhouette, teamed with an Aritizia Super Puffer Jacket in Tawny and white pants. During the warmer months, last July, Kardashian teamed the Italian luxury brand’s Monolith Creeper shoes with a long-sleeve black cropped top, matching shorts, and a printed headscarf.

