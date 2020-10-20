Kourtney Kardashian Gets Trippy in Marbled Leather Pants With the Sharpest White Booties

Kourtney Kardashian will have your eyes doing tricks in her latest look.

The Poosh founder modeled a standout leather cropped jacket and matching pants set from Maisie Wilen for yesterday’s Instagram outfit of the day. Shared with her 102 million followers, Kourtney modeled the brand’s marbled red Jet shell pants — retailing for $790 — matched to a coordinating Club cropped jacket, available for $1,155 at Net-a-Porter.

Layering the set over a white T-shirt, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” balanced out the look with her choice of sharply pointed-toe white booties with a lifted heel.

Throughout her time in quarantine, Kourtney has continuously turned to Instagram to show off her ever-chic outfits and bold tastes. From Adidas Yeezy sneakers to Gianvito Rossi thong sandals, the media personality’s closet is filled with impressive pieces.

The white boots this week are just one of the chic designs the television personality favors for footwear; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s lineup. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

