Kourtney Kardashian Gives the Leather Pant Trend a Bright Twist With Kids & Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian gave yet another example of her winter-chic style as she joined Scott Disick and their kids, Reign Disick, 6, and Penelope Disick, 8, for a family photo; their eldest son Mason Disick, 11, was not pictured.

As shared by Scott on Instagram earlier this week, Kourtney could be seen in mint green leather pants tucked under a matching top and a royal blue puffer jacket as she held tight to her daughter.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this fall — and now this winter, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Kourtney’s case, pants, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

As for footwear, Kourtney tapped another member of the family to complete her look: her brother-in-law Kanye West. The Poosh founder modeled her favorite Yeezy snakeskin boots featuring a pointed-toe silhouette and mid-height stiletto heel, coming from the brand’s Season 5 collection.

While Kourtney’s exact pair is no longer available, similar designs from West’s label retail from $812 to $1,100 online at sites like Farfetch and Yoox.

Yeezy Snakeskin boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, the Yeezy boots this week are just a few of the many chic designs in the television personality footwear rotation; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Celine, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line. In addition to her Yeezy pairs, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from Veja for her workouts and from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

