Kourtney Kardashian Does the Big Toe Sandal Trend in Mom Jeans & a Tube Top

Kourtney Kardashian is officially the “mom dot com” for her latest look.

The Poosh founder took to Instagram today to show off her 2000s-inspired outfit, matching a satin green tube top to quintessential mom jeans as she posed by a scenic backyard view. She accessorized the look with a pale shoulder bag and a special pair of heels.

The lifted pair with its big-toe loop resembles Bottega Veneta’s unique sandal silhouette. Coming in a butter yellow colorway, the design includes an angle edged front with a high vamp and an extended toe loop. The leather pair comes set atop a 3.5-inch cone heel and a $920 price tag at BottegaVeneta.com.

Bottega Veneta big-toe sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

The asymmetric sandals are not the only pair from the brand chosen by Kourtney this week. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star ventured out for dinner with friends on Monday wearing her silkiest pajama-inspired set at Nobu in Malibu. On her feet, it was none other than Bottega Veneta’s BV Line sandal in a cool orange shade. Coming with an ankle-strap closure and a thong-toe front, the 1990s-inspired style comes complete with a tapered 4-inch heel. Though Kourtney Kardashian’s choice of a light orange colorway is no longer available, similar shades retail for $930 at ModaOperandi.com.

Kourtney Kardashian out at dinner with friends in Los Angeles, Aug. 24. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Kourtney Kardashian’s sandals. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Bottega Veneta’s footwear has quickly become the brand of the summer when it comes to must-have sandals. With many of the brand’s styles feature trending elements such as square-toe fronts and thong-toe finishes, the silhouettes keep up with growing revamp of ’90s-inspired designs that are sweeping the street style world. Spotted on the likes of Kourtney’s own sister Kylie Jenner in addition to Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and more, the Italian brand has risen the ranks as a top label for “It” girls across all industries.

As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, the Bottega Veneta sandals are just one of the high-fashion brands she favors for footwear; her more dressed-up ensembles feature shoes from Balenciaga, Prada, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy lineup. Adding to her Yeezy heels and sneakers, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

Her expansive shoe closet offers up the perfect pairs to serve as statement pieces for chic ensembles like Jacquemus outfits and Silk Laundry slip dresses as well.

