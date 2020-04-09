Kourtney Kardashian’s Naked Sandals Are Refreshing for Anyone Tired of Their House Slippers

Kourtney Kardashian’s chic outfit choice will have you wanting to break out your favorite spring looks.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a throwback photo of herself in Sardinia, Italy, modeling an ensemble from celeb-favorite French designer Jacquemus. Her electric blue maxi-pocket short shorts, currently on sale for $608 from $810 at Farfetch.com, peeped out from under her sky-blue button-up top and pale blazer. A similar style is also on sale for $552, 15% off its original price of $679.

On her feet, the Poosh founder donned barely there nude ankle-wrap sandals with a thin front strap and a tall heel.

On the runway, Kardashian’s Jacquemus look debuted in the lavender fields of Provence during the brand’s spring ’20 show. The ensemble was paired originally with matching platform sandals.

Model on the runway for Jacquemus spring ’20 show. CREDIT: WWD/Shutterstock

While quarantining under L.A.’s stay-at-home orders, Kardashian has taken a liking to comfy-chic styles to relax in. On March 23, she went for a walk in a Kids See Ghosts crewneck sweatshirt and Kanye West Sunday Service track pants with New Balance dad shoes.

If you’re the kind of person who considers beautiful heels to be a mood booster, follow Kardashian’s lead. And if you’re in the market for a new pair, check out similar naked sandals below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Schutz

To Buy: Schutz Josseana Sandals, $170.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandal, $398.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Sam Edelman Patti Sandals, $62 (were $80).

