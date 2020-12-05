Kourtney Kardashian Styles Brown Leather & Shearling ‘It Girl’ Coat With Square-Toe Boots

The eldest Kardashian-Jenner sister mastered the art of styling all of this fall season’s hottest trends, from statement shearling coats to leather coats and pants and monochrome brown hues, in one sleek ensemble.

Kourtney Kardashian wore the Saks Potts Foxy shearling trim glossy leather jacket. It features patent-like finished lamb leather construction with a midi-length, belt-buckled waist, exposed front buttons, side pockets, and shearling-lined cuffs and lapels. This “it girl” coat of the season retails for $1,520 and is available for purchase on selfridges.com. She opted for a pair of Staud’s Eli high-rise faux leather pants in brown for a head-to-toe neutral and edgy look. These nearly sold-out pants retail for $350 and are still available in limited sizes on mytheresa.com.

For footwear, the Poosh founder finished off the leather-clad ensemble with a pair of Eva ankle boots from Staud’s pre-fall 2020 collection. These sleek shoes feature a brown Nappa leather construction, a 2.5-inch heel, zip detailing along the back, and an of-the-moment square toe. While this darker hue is nearly sold out, the Mushroom colorway offers the same aesthetic and is still available in many sizes. They retail for $395 and can be purchased on shopbop.com.

It appears that the brown monochrome trend is one of the media personality’s beloved looks of the season. Last week, Kardashian was spotted in a similar chocolate-hued outfit that she paired with Celine Luco Tassel Loafers. The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star continues to show her shoe-style prowess — whether she’s wearing her go-to New Balance 900 v5 sneakers or one of her favorite trendy footwear options from brands, including Prada, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

