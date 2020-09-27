Kourtney Kardashian Turns a Sweatshirt Into a Dress With the Chunkiest Platform Creepers

Kourtney Kardashian showed off an easy fall ensemble that you can recreate with pieces in your own closet.

Holding onto a Gucci purse, the Poosh founder modeled an oversize sweatshirt look from Alexander Wang yesterday, turning the number into a dress with its comfortable twist.

The effortless trend of using an oversize sweater or sweatshirt instead of a full look has returned to the celebrity style scene amidst growing desires for comfy-chic apparel and athletic-inspired silhouettes during the current climate; stars like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and more have frequented the combination in recent weeks with more on the horizon as fall starts to settle.

On her feet, Kourtney returned to one of her go-to shoes for street style looks, the Prada Monolith creeper. Set atop a 2.5-inch lifted midsole, the unique shoes fall under the growing utilitarian footwear trend with their lug-sole finish and sleek patent leather uppers. Lacing up the front and coming with a chunky appeal, the shoes retail for $850 at Farfetch.com.

Watch on FN

Prada Monolith creepers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Prada

The media personality previously wore the shoes on multiple occasions, including a stylish summer moment as “Auntie Kourtney.” She matched the lifted creepers to a long-sleeve black crop top and coordinating shorts with an Hermès Kelly bag for the occasion in July.

As for Kourtney Kardashian herself, the Prada platforms are just one of the high-fashion brands she favors for footwear; her more dressed-up ensembles tend to include shoes from Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Giuseppe Zanotti and, of course, her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy lineup. In addition to her Yeezy heels and sneakers, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star also favors sneakers from New Balance for her off-duty style. Her go-to New Balance 990v5 sneakers offer a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

Click through the gallery to find more of Kourtney Kardashian’s best footwear moments over the years.