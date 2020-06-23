Kourtney Kardashian Elevates Desert Style in a White-Hot Minidress, Flannel & Heeled Boots

Kourtney Kardashian’s desert ensemble isn’t your typical hiking choice.

The media personality took to Instagram yesterday to show off her wilderness outfit. Stood amongst hills of sand, Kardashian posed in a white belted midi dress reminiscent of ’60s and ’70s style with its high-neck design and oversize buckle.

She added in an extra layer with her yellow flannel shirt that resembles styles from sustainable clothing brand Outerknown; similar silhouettes retail for $148 on the brand’s website.

The standout element of the ensemble came with her footwear; the Poosh founder opted for a bold boot that hit just below the knee with a slouchy finish. The croc-embossed leather pair bears similarities to that of Paris Texas’ signature knee-high boots with a 4.5-inch stiletto heel. A light colorway that echoes Kardashian’s pick from the 2019 FNAA Emerging Talent Award honoree originally retailed for $598 but is on sale for $418 at MyTheresa.com.

When she isn’t in designer boots and stilettos, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star can be found in an unexpected sneaker: New Balance 990v5. The style offers a chunky “dad shoe”-style silhouette with a blown rubber outsole and durable midsole technology.

The mixed suede and mesh upper sneaker retails for $175 at Zappos.com. Kardashian more often than not is spotted out in the classic shoes matched to more lounge-style ensembles, including pieces like Yeezy sweats and a ’90s-style bright pink set with a coordinating bra top and bucket hat.

On top of chunky sneakers, the Poosh founder wears shoes from her brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy line in addition to pairs from Prada, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo. Her expansive shoe closet offers up the perfect pairs to serve as statement pieces for chic ensembles like Jacquemus outfits and Silk Laundry slip dresses.

Flip through the gallery to find even more of Kourtney Kardashian’s best shoe moments.

